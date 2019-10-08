How these workers get healthcare with their groceries
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How these workers get healthcare with their groceries

Bangladesh makes cheap clothes that are exported around the world, but the garment workers are often poor.

One man is trying to improve their lives by opening a shop with a twist.

A video by Richard Kenny and Chhavi Sachdev for People Fixing the World

  • 08 Oct 2019
Go to next video: How these bikers are helping women stay safe