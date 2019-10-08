Media player
How these workers get healthcare with their groceries
Bangladesh makes cheap clothes that are exported around the world, but the garment workers are often poor.
One man is trying to improve their lives by opening a shop with a twist.
A video by Richard Kenny and Chhavi Sachdev for People Fixing the World
08 Oct 2019
