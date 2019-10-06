Endometriosis: 'They think I'm a drug addict'
Endometriosis: The condition that can take over seven years to diagnose

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women and can cause debilitating pain, extremely heavy periods and sometimes infertility. On average, it takes seven and a half years to diagnose in the UK. Why? According to one of the UK's leading specialists, one reason is the 'gender pain gap', wherein women in pain aren't taken as seriously as men.

Today, following the BBC's findings, MPs announced they'll be launching an inquiry into endometriosis.

