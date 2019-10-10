How lifesaving saved me
On Mental Health Awareness Day, student Sophie Bennett shares her story of anxiety and substance abuse - and how surf lifesaving saved her.

Directed and produced by Will Candelent

Additional filming by Andy Brownstone

  • 10 Oct 2019
