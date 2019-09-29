Video

When best friends Tash and Marie dusted off their old going-out dresses, they had no idea they'd be making over £1,000 from them - without selling them.

They've started renting their clothes to women in their area, advertising dresses, shoes, bags and hats for rent on Facebook Marketplace and Instagram.

They say it's a great way for young mums to make money without being drawn in by multi-level marketing schemes.

"With a dress worth £100, four hires and it's covered the cost," Tash said.

"We've found a way to make money, have fun with it, and work with your best friend."

Listen to more on making money as a mum on Money Box on BBC Sounds

Produced, filmed and edited by: Eleanor Layhe

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell