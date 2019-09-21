'I've always had complete confidence in you'

Video

Across the UK more young people, particularly adolescent girls, are seeking support for their gender identity, according to the National Health Service.

20-year-old Robin came out as non-binary and changed their name last year.

It’s been an adjustment that Robin’s family have been getting used to, and so we brought Robin and their Mum, Sarah, together to openly discuss Robin's non-binary gender identity, and also their pansexuality.

Produced by Kayleen Devlin and Eleanor Biggs