Video

The war between Kosovo and Serbia ended 20 years ago, but the conflict has never been properly resolved. In parts of Kosovo, people from either side of the conflict still don't mix.

Can the generation born after the war ever find a way to live together?

20-year-old Arian has never even spoken to a Serb. After some hesitation, he has agreed to meet 16-year-old Selena on the bridge that separates his community from hers.

