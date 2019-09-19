Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The snakebite squad: Saving lives on two wheels
Every five minutes, someone dies from a snakebite.
Now a team in Kenya is using motorbike ambulances to rush people who've been bitten to a hospital where they can get treatment.
A video by People Fixing the World
19 Sep 2019
