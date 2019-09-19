The snakebite squad: Saving lives on two wheels
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The snakebite squad: Saving lives on two wheels

Every five minutes, someone dies from a snakebite.

Now a team in Kenya is using motorbike ambulances to rush people who've been bitten to a hospital where they can get treatment.

A video by People Fixing the World

  • 19 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Detecting a lethal poison in drinking water