The world’s longest horse race

Video

In 2009 the first ever Mongol Derby was raced across the vast expanse of the Mongolian Steppe.

Riders from across the world race local, semi-wild horses in a bid to cross the finish line first.

The horses are owned by nomadic herder families and the team behind the race employ the families to host the riders.

Tom Morgan spoke to Witness History about organising the world's longest equestrian endurance competition.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.