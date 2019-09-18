The world’s longest horse race

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The epic horse race across the Mongolian steppe
In 2009 the first ever Mongol Derby was raced across the vast expanse of the Mongolian Steppe.
Riders from across the world race local, semi-wild horses in a bid to cross the finish line first.
The horses are owned by nomadic herder families and the team behind the race employ the families to host the riders.
Tom Morgan spoke to Witness History about organising the world's longest equestrian endurance competition.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
18 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window