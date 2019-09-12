“I never went to university but no regrets about that”

Video

When Sana Sodawala completed her A-levels, she wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do. Sana applied to university but took a gap year still uncertain as to what the future would hold. It was during this time she discovered a love of baking and started posting photos online.

In 4 years, she has amassed 133k followers online and made a successful career making cakes and biscuits.

So what does it feel like to be an accidental influencer?

Video journalist: Jemma Cox

Additional filming: Jai Chayne

Series Producer: Anisa Subedar