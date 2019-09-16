Life-saving surgery but not by a doctor

Video

It takes 10 years to train as a surgeon in Ethiopia, but Seida Guadu learned how to carry out emergency operations in just three.

Here she performs a Caesarean section to try to save the lives of a baby and his mother.

She's part of a scheme run by the Ethiopian government to improve access to safe, affordable surgical care.

A film by Lily Freeston, Ruth Evans and Hadra Ahmed for People Fixing the World.