Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Everyone said I was crazy': the black ballet pioneers
The Dance Theatre of Harlem was the first classical ballet company to focus on black dancers.
It was founded by Arthur Mitchell in a converted garage in Harlem in 1969.
Virginia Johnson was one of the first dancers to join the company and is now its artistic director.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window