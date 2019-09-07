Video

According to a recent study from a group that looks at the causes of maternal deaths, stillbirths and infant deaths, black women in Britain are five times more likely to die as a result of complications in pregnancy than white women. And the risk is increasing year on year.

We speak to Kamisha, who is pregnant with her fourth child, and maternal professionals about what needs to change.

Producer: Sowda Ali

Video journalist: Alvaro Alvarez

Series Producer: Anisa Subedar