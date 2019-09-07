Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black women 'five times more likely to die in childbirth'
According to a recent study from a group that looks at the causes of maternal deaths, stillbirths and infant deaths, black women in Britain are five times more likely to die as a result of complications in pregnancy than white women. And the risk is increasing year on year.
We speak to Kamisha, who is pregnant with her fourth child, and maternal professionals about what needs to change.
Producer: Sowda Ali
Video journalist: Alvaro Alvarez
Series Producer: Anisa Subedar
-
07 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-49607727/black-women-five-times-more-likely-to-die-in-childbirthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window