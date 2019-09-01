Why I have to censor myself online

Video

Months of unrest in Hong Kong have caused concern in mainland China, where news about the pro-democracy protests has been carefully filtered out of social media.

It’s common for social media companies in China to remove content that is perceived to be threatening to social stability or the ruling Communist Party.

Beijing-based journalist and writer Karoline Kan says that because people can get into trouble with the authorities by posting sensitive words, some users have found creative ways to get around the censors.

Listen to Karoline Kan's interview in full on the BBC Trending podcast.

Video journalist: Marco Silva

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. And you can listen to Trending on the BBC World Service. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending