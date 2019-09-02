Unmasked: Make-up’s Big Secret

Video

Emmy is a makeup artist who runs her own beauty salon in Somerset and wants to know where palm oil comes from and how it's made.

Palm oil is used in 70 percent of cosmetic products, and Emmy says that her customers are increasingly asking whether it's in the products she's using. 20% of palm oil globally is certified as sustainable but it's also responsible for the loss of around 8% of the world's forests between 1990 and 2008.

The twenty eight year-old travels to Papua New Guinea to discover the truth about what's in her makeup, and find out whether there's a sustainable way of producing the oil used in making it.

Will her trip make her change the way she runs her business?

You can watch the full documentary on iPlayer and if you're from outside the UK you can watch it here.

Produced by Claire Marshall

Filmed, edited and directed by Andy Brownstone