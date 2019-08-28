Video

Carly Barton was in her early twenties when she suffered a stroke. It left her in continuous pain until she started consuming cannabis from the black market.

She’s become the first British patient to be legally prescribed with herbal cannabis but fears she will be unable to pay the cost of treatment.

