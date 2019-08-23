"I stabbed someone to get into a white supremacy gang"

Video

In 2016, CCTV footage of a young black man, Larnell Bruce, being run over and killed by a man shocked America. His killer, Russell Courtier, was a member of a white supremacist gang.

Why do people join these gangs and what does it take to get in one? Journalist Mobeen Azhar travelled deep into the heart of America’s far right movement to find out.

