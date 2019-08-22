Football grounds to pubs: Our fight for free tampons

Video

A little over a year ago, Celtic fans Erin, Orlaith and Mikaela started a campaign to get free sanitary products into football grounds. Their own club Celtic were the first to sign up and then other clubs followed - but the reaction from other fans wasn't totally positive.

Since then, nearly 100 football clubs have got on board and the campaign has gone global. They are now moving beyond football and hoping to get free period products in workplaces, bars and cafes.

Produced and filmed by Tom Beal

Additional filming: Jai Chayne

Series Producer: Rob Brown