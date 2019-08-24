Media player
'Staying awake all night helped treat my depression'
People with bipolar disorder are being asked to stay up all night to treat their depression.
Doctors in Italy say that sleep deprivation therapy can have a remarkable effect for some patients when done under medical supervision.
We followed a group of people through their treatment.
A film by Daniel Gordon for People Fixing the World.
