"We don't treat people like you"

Hair removal can be a struggle for some trans women but this electrologist can help
Trans women often struggle with hair removal, so Siobhan set up her own clinic in Manchester providing electrolysis - the only form of permanent hair removal.
Clients pay what they can afford - £60, £30 or £15 per hour.
Now she's fundraising to train others and would like to see "trans electrologists everywhere".
Video Journalist: Ruth Evans
15 Aug 2019
