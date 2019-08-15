"We don't treat people like you"
Hair removal can be a struggle for some trans women but this electrologist can help

Trans women often struggle with hair removal, so Siobhan set up her own clinic in Manchester providing electrolysis - the only form of permanent hair removal.

Clients pay what they can afford - £60, £30 or £15 per hour.

Now she's fundraising to train others and would like to see "trans electrologists everywhere".

Video Journalist: Ruth Evans

  • 15 Aug 2019
