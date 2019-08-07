Criminals in the community

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Britain pioneered an alternative to prison
In the 1970s the UK tried to reduce its growing prison population.
An experimental new punishment was introduced for convicted criminals. It was called Community Service.
The scheme was soon copied around the world.
Witness History speaks to John Harding, a former Chief Probation Officer, who was in charge of the introduction of Community Service in one of the first pilot schemes.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window