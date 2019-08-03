Shipped back: Tricked into going to Nigeria

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shipped back: Why British born kids were sent to Nigeria
"Shipped back" is term used when some parents decide to send their children back to their native countries for schooling, sometimes under the guise of a holiday.
Titi and Charlie are two children who were sent to Nigeria and want to question their mothers' decision to send them away.
This film is part of the BBC's Crossing Divides season which brings people together in a fragmented world.
Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli
Additional filming: Alvaro Alvarez
-
03 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-49157811/shipped-back-why-british-born-kids-were-sent-to-nigeriaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window