The amateur lawyers helping people walk free

The amateur lawyers helping people to walk free
In the US more than 80% of people facing trial are represented by public defenders. Often with a huge caseload, these lawyers don't have the resources of an expensive legal team. But a community group in San Jose, California, is trying to rebalance the justice system - and they're having remarkable results.

A video by Richard Kenny for People Fixing the World

  • 30 Jul 2019
