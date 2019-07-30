Media player
The amateur lawyers helping people walk free
In the US more than 80% of people facing trial are represented by public defenders. Often with a huge caseload, these lawyers don't have the resources of an expensive legal team. But a community group in San Jose, California, is trying to rebalance the justice system - and they're having remarkable results.
30 Jul 2019
