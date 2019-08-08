I'll lose my mental health care when I turn 18. Why?

Video

Thomas says he was close to ending his life a few months ago. He has been receiving mental health care for five years, but he's been told his treatment will stop on his 18th birthday.

This is a common problem for young people in the UK. According to a leading expert, thousands of young people "fall off the cliff edge" when transitioning from child and adolescent mental health services to adult mental health services.

Thomas finds out why, ultimately taking his questions to the minister for mental health and suicide prevention.

Produced by Laura Hearn. Filmed and edited by Tom Heyden. Additional filming by Alice Wright and Tom Beal.