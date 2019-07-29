Drug runners or dissidents?

Media player
The trial of top brass military that rocked Cuba
Four top Cuban army officers were sentenced to death and executed after being convicted of drug trafficking in July 1989.
Critics of the communist authorities accused them of carrying out a show trial of opponents of President Fidel Castro.
Ileana de la Guardia, daughter of one of the four men executed, tells Witness History about her father's final days and her battle to clear his name.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
29 Jul 2019
