In August 1956 newly independent Tunisia introduced a set of laws which revolutionised women's lives.

President Bourguiba was the first leader in the Muslim world to introduce abortion, legalise divorce and introduce contraception for all.

He said he wanted women to vote and take part in the formation of post-independence Tunisia.

Saida El Gueyed was a women’s rights activist employed by President Bourguiba to explain the changes to men and women across the country.

