My penis causes me constant pain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Circumcision: My penis causes me constant pain

Avon feels pain with every single step he takes. But when he’s intimate with his partner, he has very little sensation.

"More people should be educated before ruining the life of a newborn son or daughter in this way,” he says. "It’s disgusting that it’s still happening to this day, it really is.”

Produced, filmed and edited by Shane Fennelly & Tom Beal

  • 26 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'Circumcision left my penis mutilated'