What can Love Island teach politicians?

Season five of Love Island has given fans the usual mix of sun, sex and heartache. But has the hit programme also contributed to the nation’s political conversation?

Grace Campbell, daughter of former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, thinks politicians could learn a lot from the Love Island contestants. On subjects like feminism, ethics and class, the show has got people talking.

She argues that to reach young people, the platforms gained from reality shows bestow more power than being elected to Westminster.

Produced, filmed and edited by Lola Mosanya

Additional editing by James Stewart