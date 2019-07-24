Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stopping child marriage with solar lanterns
It’s estimated that more than 100 million girls under the age of 18 will be married in the next decade.
But in Ethiopia a scheme involving solar lamps is helping thousands of girls stay in school longer and avoid marriage until they are adults.
A film by Ruth Evans, Lily Freeston and Hadra Ahmed for People Fixing the World.
24 Jul 2019
