HIV: What’s with the stigma?

HIV Positive and proud: What’s with the stigma?
HIV attitudes haven’t changed since the 1980s but Generation Z, people born in the mid 1990s to the early 2000s, is trying to change that.
20-year-old HIV activist, Mercy Ngulube, debunks common misconceptions about HIV and tell us why she’s positive and proud.
A BBC Stories and Orchard TV co-production.
Produced by Ashni Lakhani and Adrian Jones
Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock and Robert Light
19 Jul 2019
