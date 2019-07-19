HIV: What’s with the stigma?

Video

HIV attitudes haven’t changed since the 1980s but Generation Z, people born in the mid 1990s to the early 2000s, is trying to change that.

20-year-old HIV activist, Mercy Ngulube, debunks common misconceptions about HIV and tell us why she’s positive and proud.

A BBC Stories and Orchard TV co-production.

Produced by Ashni Lakhani and Adrian Jones

Executive Producer: Karlene Pinnock and Robert Light