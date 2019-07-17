Mental health: 'The best place to get sick'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trieste’s mental health revolution: 'It’s the best place to get sick'
Sara has struggled with her mental health since she was a child.
She lives in Trieste, where ideas from a mental health 'revolution' in the 1970s are helping her recover today.
A film by Ammar Ebrahim and Sam Judah for People Fixing the World.
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/stories-49008178/trieste-s-mental-health-revolution-it-s-the-best-place-to-get-sickRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window