Video

Nicola is a music teacher and blogger from Darlington. She lives with her husband and two children - Alfie and Charlie.

She has had to overcome a major online shopping habit which she says was fuelled by Instagram pages showing families giving their children the ‘perfect’ life. And she's now committed to buying her children no new toys or new clothing in 2019. Instead she wants to create memories which she hopes will be worth more than the latest toy or gadget when they are older.

Produced, filmed and edited by Craig Langran

Additional filming: Brandon Brown

Executive Producer: Rob Brown