Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moon Landing: 'Wow, it worked!'
In July 1969, Apollo 11 became the first spaceflight to successfully land people on the moon.
Flight controller Gerry Griffin remembers the atmosphere in Mission Control as the world watched.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window