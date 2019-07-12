Five ways one primary school is improving mental health
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Improving kids’ mental health with dogs, therapy and quiet classrooms

A London primary school is has introduced a series of innovative measures to improve pupils' mental wellbeing.

It's got dogs, sound-proofed classrooms and one-to-one therapy on the premises.

A film by Daniel Gordon for People Fixing the World.

  • 12 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The school beating the odds with music