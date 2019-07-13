Media player
Why thousands went on holiday to the Common Cold Unit
For 40 years, a special British institution tried to find a cure for the common cold.
The Common Cold Unit in Salisbury relied on thousands of volunteers willing to be infected with a cold virus.
Given food, accommodation and some pocket money, many regarded it as a holiday and came back year after year.
Witness History spoke to eminent virologist, Prof Nigel Dimmock, who worked at the Common Cold Unit in the 1960s.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
13 Jul 2019
