Greece: five degrees and still no job

Why young people have suffered the most from Greece’s economic collapse
Since its economic crash nearly a decade ago, Greece has had the highest youth unemployment in the EU.
With Greek elections this weekend, politicians are now trying to win them over but their efforts might come too late.
BBC Scotland’s Europe Correspondent Jean Mackenzie spent a weekend in Athens with those who were fresh out of school when the crisis hit.
Reporter: Jean Mackenzie
Producer: Sara Monetta
Camera and Editing: Andy Smythe
05 Jul 2019
