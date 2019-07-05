Greece: five degrees and still no job
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why young people have suffered the most from Greece’s economic collapse

Since its economic crash nearly a decade ago, Greece has had the highest youth unemployment in the EU.

With Greek elections this weekend, politicians are now trying to win them over but their efforts might come too late.

BBC Scotland’s Europe Correspondent Jean Mackenzie spent a weekend in Athens with those who were fresh out of school when the crisis hit.

Reporter: Jean Mackenzie

Producer: Sara Monetta

Camera and Editing: Andy Smythe

  • 05 Jul 2019