Residents snapping every passing car - security or spying?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Residents snapping every passing car - security or spying?

Some US neighbourhoods are installing cameras to record the licence plates of all vehicles entering their streets.

The company that makes the system claims it helps reduce crime. But is it a step towards a surveillance society?

A video by Richard Kenny for People Fixing the World

  • 07 Jul 2019
Go to next video: DNA tests are catching dog owners who don't pick up poo