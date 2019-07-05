I'm doing this to stop the suicides

Video

In this town, it seems like everyone knows someone who has died on ‘suicide bridge’.

When Georgie, 24, lost a close friend earlier this year, she decided to change things. Soon, her petition to put up barriers got hundreds of signatures.

But people started saying that barriers wouldn’t fix the problem.

Was she right? She meets a suicide prevention expert to find out the best way to save a life.

Produced by Naomi Pallas

Filmed and edited by Tom Heyden

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations in the UK which offer advice and support, go to bbc.co.uk/actionline.

Samaritans provide a safe place to talk where calls are completely confidential. From the UK and Ireland call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

• NHS help for suicidal thoughts

• Emotional Distress: Information and Support