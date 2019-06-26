Moors murderer Ian Brady prison privileges uncovered
Video

Ian Brady was Britain's most notorious murderer for decades.

When jailed in Wormwood scrubs he had a job with privileged access to other inmates including vulnerable men not much older than his murder victims. One later alleged Brady had had sex with him.

Today reporter Sanchia Berg saw files about Brady released to the National Archives.

