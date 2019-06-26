Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stonewall Riots: “We found our strength in each other"
Fifty years ago, an uprising by members of the LGBT community in New York inspired the creation of the modern gay rights movement.
Witness History has been speaking to John O'Brien, who took part in the famous protest outside the Stonewall Inn.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window