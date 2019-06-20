Would you take a job that was bad for the planet?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cumbria coal mine: a well-paid job that's bad for the planet

Cumbria is reopening a coal mine. The mine will create at least 500 well-paid jobs, but there is a large environmental impact. Would you take a job at the mine?

Kenny, 21, from Cumbria is facing this decision. He meets James, also 21, an environmental activist, to debate their conflicting opinions.

Filmed and edited by Ashni Lakhani

  • 20 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'I’m not having children because I want to save the planet'