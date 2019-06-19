Video

In June 1954 President Jacobo Arbenz of Guatemala became the first Latin American leader overthrown in a coup organised by the US government.

On taking power, President Arbenz had proposed land reforms that were considered a threat to the interests of the powerful United Fruit Company in Guatemala.

He was labelled a communist by Washington and the US company lobbied for his removal.

Witness History hears from Arbenz's son, who was seven at the time, about the devastating effect of the coup on his family.

