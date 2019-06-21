Fighting for the right to strip

Video

Feminists campaigners have secretly filmed at the Spearmint Rhino strip club in Sheffield. They claim the recording shows sexual acts taking place in the club, which breaks the licensing rules.

Ella, a stripper at the club, is furious with Not Buying It for secretly filming dancers naked and fears losing her job as the club may now lose their licence.

But Dr Sasha Rakoff who assisted the secret filming insists this was the only way to expose the dark side of the industry.

Produced, filmed and edited by Ammar Ebrahim

Additional filming by Jemma Cox and Brandon Brown

Executive producer Lucy Proctor