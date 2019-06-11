Media player
Is your wood from a legal source? This test can tell
Scientists say they will be able to identify where a piece of wood comes from to the nearest 10km thanks to a new database.
It's part of an effort to stop illegal logging.
A video by Richard Kenny for People Fixing the World
11 Jun 2019
