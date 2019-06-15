The cost of looking this fabulous

Media player
Kenni is a 21-year old student, and like many other people his age is balancing studies, work, fitness, hobbies and his finances all week, every week.
He's also part of the UK's growing ballroom scene - where family, community and voguing are key, but so is the "look".
And Kenni has had to sacrifice a lot, both financially and personally, to achieve it.
So what does it actually cost to look this fabulous?
Produced and filmed by Elaine Chong and Tom Beal
Series Producer: Rob Brown
15 Jun 2019
