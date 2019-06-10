The woman taking on hate speech

Video

Nina is a member of the #IchBinHier (#IAmHere) movement. Originally set up in Sweden, it is now present in 14 countries around the world, including Germany, where Nina lives. Nina and other #IAmHere members spend their spare time scanning Facebook for conversations on posts that may be overwhelmed with racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. Then, they combat it.

Produced, filmed and edited by Reha Kansara.