The woman taking on hate speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
"#IAmHere': The woman fighting hate speech
Nina is a member of the #IchBinHier (#IAmHere) movement. Originally set up in Sweden, it is now present in 14 countries around the world, including Germany, where Nina lives. Nina and other #IAmHere members spend their spare time scanning Facebook for conversations on posts that may be overwhelmed with racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. Then, they combat it.
Produced, filmed and edited by Reha Kansara.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window