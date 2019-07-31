The Little Prince
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Solving the mystery behind the world famous children's tale

In July 1944, a plane piloted by the author of the world famous children's story The Little Prince, disappeared over the south of France.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, an experienced aviator, was on a reconnaissance mission for the Free French air force fighting Nazi Germany.

No one knew how or where his plane had come down.

French diver Luc Vanrell tells Witness History about solving the decades-long mystery.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 31 Jul 2019
Go to next video: On the run after Tiananmen Square