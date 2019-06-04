How to make biodegradable 'plastic' from cactus juice
Video

This Mexican researcher has discovered a way to turn cactus leaves into a material with similar properties to plastic.

She says it's not toxic and is biodegradable.

A film by Tom Heyden for People Fixing the World.

  • 04 Jun 2019
