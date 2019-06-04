Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to make biodegradable 'plastic' from cactus juice
This Mexican researcher has discovered a way to turn cactus leaves into a material with similar properties to plastic.
She says it's not toxic and is biodegradable.
A film by Tom Heyden for People Fixing the World.
-
04 Jun 2019
