'When dad became Charlotte'

'I didn't understand what transgender was'
Meet May, her brothers, mum and Charlotte - who used to be dad.
We find out what it’s like to have a parent transition, and how this North Yorkshire family not only stayed together, but are now closer than ever.
Producer: Adam Clarkson
Camera: Ruth Evans
Editing: Adam Smith
30 May 2019
