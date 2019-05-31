Depression, anxiety and fasting for 18 hours

Video

The long hours of fasting for Ramadan can be challenging but what's it like when you're doing it with mental health issues?

Not eating food or drinking water makes each hour of the day harder for Maryam. But something else adds to the struggle - her depression and anxiety.

So what does a day look like for her during Ramadan? We wake up with Maryam at 2am, meet an imam, and find out why she thinks it's worth it.

Produced by Naomi Pallas

Edited by Craig Langran

Series Producer: Rob Brown

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.