The brutal crackdown against the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 marked a turning point in contemporary Chinese history.

Dan Wang was one of the student leaders who had believed that communist China was ready for change.

He went on the run but found himself at the top of the 'most wanted' list when the security services went looking for pro-democracy activists.

Dan Wang now lives in the United States, and he launched a think tank in 2018. He still loves writing poems.

